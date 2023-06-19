Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCU stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 860. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

