Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.61. 240,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,503. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.