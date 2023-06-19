IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,710,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 24,670,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IonQ stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.70. 5,951,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. IonQ has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 11,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $123,357.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $22,104,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,448,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IonQ by 485.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 1,821,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 8,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,298,402 shares during the period. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

