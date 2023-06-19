IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

IperionX Trading Up 1.0 %

IperionX stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. IperionX has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

Institutional Trading of IperionX

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IperionX stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 225,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of IperionX at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

