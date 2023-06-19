IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Stock Price Down 0%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.27.
In other IQ Real Return ETF news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of IQ Real Return ETF stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.
