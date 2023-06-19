IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Stock Price Down 0%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

IQ Real Return ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at IQ Real Return ETF

In other IQ Real Return ETF news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of IQ Real Return ETF stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IQ Real Return ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 378.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in IQ Real Return ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in IQ Real Return ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQ Real Return ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

