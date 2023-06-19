iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.71 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

