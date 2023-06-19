iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises about 4.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.68% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $13,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

IXC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.07. 280,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $42.11.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

