iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MBS ETF worth $40,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.57 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

