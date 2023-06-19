iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,401,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after buying an additional 1,067,128 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

