iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $69.68. 1,552,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

