iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,301,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 590,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average of $108.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

