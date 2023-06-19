iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.48. 500,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

