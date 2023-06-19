iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in May

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ITOS opened at $14.16 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $506.42 million, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.32.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.55. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

