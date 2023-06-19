Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,895,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.