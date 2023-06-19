Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JFBR opened at $0.88 on Monday. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.
Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile
