Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JFBR opened at $0.88 on Monday. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

