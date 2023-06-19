Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.0254 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $5,915.22 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018521 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014899 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,428.84 or 0.99992790 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02361685 USD and is down -17.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,899.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.