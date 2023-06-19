JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

JMST opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

