JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,044,000 after buying an additional 1,085,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after buying an additional 522,357 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,463,000 after purchasing an additional 190,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,433 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.