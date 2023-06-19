JTC (LON:JTC) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

JTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JTC from GBX 820 ($10.26) to GBX 760 ($9.51) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.76) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.01) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of JTC opened at GBX 745 ($9.32) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 746.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 736.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,104.17 and a beta of 0.53. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 563 ($7.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 860 ($10.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.10. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,166.67%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

