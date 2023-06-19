JUST Market Capitalization Achieves $178.74 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. JUST has a market cap of $178.74 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JUST has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

