Kava Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $477.92 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $477.92 million and $27.75 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00042555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 580,173,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 580,240,697 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

