Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,292 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO opened at $20.61 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

