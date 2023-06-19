Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,791 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.11 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0617 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

