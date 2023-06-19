Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.