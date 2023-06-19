Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MA opened at $376.53 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.