Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after acquiring an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,778,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

