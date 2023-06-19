Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Up 6.3% in May

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 111,500 shares of Kernel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,165,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 597,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 199,100 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 180,151 shares in the last quarter. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRNL opened at $10.45 on Monday. Kernel Group has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

