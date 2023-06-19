Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Up 6.3% in May

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 111,500 shares of Kernel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,165,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kernel Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 597,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 199,100 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 180,151 shares in the last quarter. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kernel Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Kernel Group Company Profile
Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.
Featured Articles
