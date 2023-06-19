Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Down 12.4% in May

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 17,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE KGC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,457,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,309,919. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 488.00 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KGC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,307,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 961,700 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $2,372,000. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,948,521 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.