Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Kopin Stock Down 4.2 %

Kopin stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $227.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 330,200 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 722,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 62,150 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 60.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 330,230 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Featured Stories

