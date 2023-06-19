Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Lowered to $48.00 at UBS Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KR. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,578,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

