Kyrrex 24-Hour Volume Hits $148,209.95 (KRRX)

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Kyrrex has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Kyrrex has a market capitalization of $36.36 million and $148,209.95 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyrrex token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kyrrex Token Profile

Kyrrex’s launch date was November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kyrrex is kyrrex.com.

Kyrrex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.”

