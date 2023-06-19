Lantz Financial LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.66. 6,765,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,636. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

