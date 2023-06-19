Lantz Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

EFG traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,306 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

