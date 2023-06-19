Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,516 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,723,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,336.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after buying an additional 354,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 282,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 202,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 219,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

