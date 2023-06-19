Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 681 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,935,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 79,473 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the period.

AOA stock opened at $66.31 on Monday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

