Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

