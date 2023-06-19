Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,621,000. LFS Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5,852.7% during the 3rd quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 392,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 385,634 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 371,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 190,037 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,092,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.59 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.