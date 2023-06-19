Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $129.83 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 13.1% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $129,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM opened at $185.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

