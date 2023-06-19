Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 150,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 69,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

