Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,787 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $52.31.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

