Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Down 7.5% in May

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Lennar alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 0.2 %

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,575,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,263. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.