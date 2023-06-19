Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $24.21 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.