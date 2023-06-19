Level Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

