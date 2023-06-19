Level Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,423,000 after purchasing an additional 791,889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,360,000 after purchasing an additional 669,318 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,510,000 after purchasing an additional 368,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $74.61 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

