Level Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $33.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.