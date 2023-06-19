Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Down 6.7% in May

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 445,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $76.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74.

Insider Activity

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 166,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

