Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,817 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.3 %

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

LNC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.37. 5,881,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,777. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.38%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.