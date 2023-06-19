Liquity Price Reaches $0.84 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Liquity token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003128 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $77.92 million and $6.02 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,528,357 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

