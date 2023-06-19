Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $459.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.03. The company has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.