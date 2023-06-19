Lpwm LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.74. 1,401,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,521. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

